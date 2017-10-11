|
Jonny Greenwood Endorses Video Comparing Radiohead to Spongebob
.
(Radio.com) In August, a YouTube video ("Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob") caused a stir by comparing each Radiohead album to a scene in a Spongebob Squarepants episode. The strummy campfire feel of Pablo Honey, the weepy The Bends and the quasi-psychedelic In Rainbows corresponded to iconic moments in the kids' animated series. YouTuber Heliophobia skillfully matched all nine studio albums (including their latest, A Moon Shaped Pool) to unforgettable Spongebob moments and when he finally saw it, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood gave his emphatic approval. "Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob is perfect in so many ways…" he tweeted. Read more, watch the video and see Greenwood's feedback here: Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob youtu.be/TqQrkDXcDWU is perfect in so many ways....— Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) October 09, 2017 Read more here.
