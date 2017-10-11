Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction
10-11-2017
.
Kenny Rogers

(Webster) Country music legend Kenny Rogers is set to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on October 24th at 1 p.m., the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Tuesday. We were sent the following details:

The induction ceremony will take place one day in advance of the all-star "All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration" taking place at Bridgestone Arena.

"Kenny Rogers is one of the best storytellers in country music history, with one of the sweetest and most soulful voices," Mayor Megan Barry said. "I'm so glad he'll be able to join all the other amazing artists on the Music City Walk of Fame before he retires after nearly 60 years of making beautiful music."

The farewell celebration on Oct. 25 will feature the final live performance together by Rogers and Parton, and other guests will include The Flaming Lips, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Idina Menzel, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Wynonna Judd.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

