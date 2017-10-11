Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
10-11-2017
.
Lindsey Buckingham

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, October 12.

The duo's appearance is to promote a fall tour of North America that comes on the heels of a sold-out, critically-acclaimed summer trek and will begin in San Jose, CA on October 14.

Buckingham McVie issued their self-titled debut in June, a project that originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour.

The pair recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lindsey Buckingham Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lindsey Buckingham T-shirts and Posters

More Lindsey Buckingham News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Kick Off Tour

Fleetwood Mac Stars Rock Classic With Kids Instruments

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie TV Appearance Goes Online

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song


More Stories for Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message- Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion- more

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Page Too:
Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

Marilyn Manson Recruits Johnny Depp For 'Say10' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb

Singled Out: Ascending Dawn's All In Now

Tom Petty Has Five Albums Return To Charts Following Death

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again'

Pink Floyd Announce Their Next Vinyl Reissues

Terror Universal's Album Features Disturbed, Fear Factory Stars

The Searchers 2-Disc Sire Era Compilation Coming soon

Liam Gallagher's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Jonny Greenwood Endorses Video Comparing Radiohead to Spongebob

Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman Releasing New Collab Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction

Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

Bruno Mars Unplugs For 'That's What I Like' Performance

Lady Gaga Shares Message of Kindness

Yo Gotti Announces 'I Still Am' Album And Releases New Track

Charles Billingsley Releasing It's Christmas Time Again This Week

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.