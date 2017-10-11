Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

Mustaine took to his band's official Facebook page with the following message for fans, "On behalf of Megadeth, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Scorpions for this amazing opportunity to tour with our heroes.To the fans, old and new, who came out to see these amazing shows, we thank you profusely and hope you dug it as much as we did.

"Of course to the Scorpions, and their legendary singer Klaus Meine's, whose health and well being is a 'top priority' to all of us, we wish him and his bandmates the very best. If there's ever a chance to share the stage again with the Scorpions again, we'll be there!"