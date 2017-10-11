Pink Floyd Announce Their Next Vinyl Reissues

The latest in the group's extensive reissue series will see remastered editions of the band's 1981 "best of" collection and the 1988 live album appear on vinyl for the first time in more than twenty years.

1981's "A Collection Of Great Dance Songs" contains alternative mixes and versions of the band's classic tracks, including "Money", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)." The set peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of 2 million copies.

1988's "Delicate Sound Of Thunder" was recorded live over five nights at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY on the group's tour in support of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason." The double live album hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 while going to to sell more than 4 million copies in the States alone. Read more here.