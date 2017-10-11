|
Singled Out: Ascending Dawn's All In Now
.
Progressive metal band Ascending Dawn are preparing to release their new album "Coalesce" on December 1st and to celebrate we asked Marlain (Vox/Lyrics/Vocal Melodies) to tell us about the advance single "All In Now". Here is the story: I remember the time we had phones that weren't an extension of our body. Where our sense of well being was not determined by how many likes we had received. I recognise this feeling after a post has gone up and I am picking up my phone every minute to see if anyone has found the post or the pic inspiring, meaningful, funny...I feel the addiction take hold. I beg for real relationships where the other persons voice is audible, where they are tangible and the emotions are real.' ALL IN NOW was written after I had a personal fight with social media. Where I couldn't sleep because I thought no-one liked me. How ridiculous right?! Who gives a sh*t if you only get 50 likes on your photo!!! How shallow can I be? As a person who doesn't have many close friends because of having been brought up as a child in many countries, and having continued the trend way into adulthood, where moving home was moving countries, out of sight became out of mind. This interconnectivity that was available to me because of social media was incredible at first because I got a chance to see how my childhood friends had grown in an instant and those friends across oceans were suddenly alive and well on my phone. But then it just wasn't enough, I didn't feel whole. I constantly craved for connection. So I guess ALL IN NOW was my plea to the world to keep ourselves open to each other. And not think that social media is enough to actually keep us connected. Prog based, non conforming, harder music is not for everyone. But I found that the complexity and heaviness took me out of myself and gave me a reason to write about a situation like the one above in an soft and abstract way. With melody and lyric holding long straight notes over harmonies writing with the Ascending Dawn project was an outlet for so much of what I felt going on around me. I could be express it without sounding stupid. Maybe it is in the complexity of the music that reflects how layered we are as humans. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
I remember the time we had phones that weren't an extension of our body. Where our sense of well being was not determined by how many likes we had received. I recognise this feeling after a post has gone up and I am picking up my phone every minute to see if anyone has found the post or the pic inspiring, meaningful, funny...I feel the addiction take hold. I beg for real relationships where the other persons voice is audible, where they are tangible and the emotions are real.'
ALL IN NOW was written after I had a personal fight with social media. Where I couldn't sleep because I thought no-one liked me. How ridiculous right?! Who gives a sh*t if you only get 50 likes on your photo!!! How shallow can I be? As a person who doesn't have many close friends because of having been brought up as a child in many countries, and having continued the trend way into adulthood, where moving home was moving countries, out of sight became out of mind. This interconnectivity that was available to me because of social media was incredible at first because I got a chance to see how my childhood friends had grown in an instant and those friends across oceans were suddenly alive and well on my phone. But then it just wasn't enough, I didn't feel whole. I constantly craved for connection. So I guess ALL IN NOW was my plea to the world to keep ourselves open to each other. And not think that social media is enough to actually keep us connected.
Prog based, non conforming, harder music is not for everyone. But I found that the complexity and heaviness took me out of myself and gave me a reason to write about a situation like the one above in an soft and abstract way. With melody and lyric holding long straight notes over harmonies writing with the Ascending Dawn project was an outlet for so much of what I felt going on around me. I could be express it without sounding stupid. Maybe it is in the complexity of the music that reflects how layered we are as humans.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message
• Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction
• Marilyn Manson Recruits Johnny Depp For 'Say10' Video
• Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb
• Singled Out: Ascending Dawn's All In Now
• Tom Petty Has Five Albums Return To Charts Following Death
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
• Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again'
• Pink Floyd Announce Their Next Vinyl Reissues
• Terror Universal's Album Features Disturbed, Fear Factory Stars
• The Searchers 2-Disc Sire Era Compilation Coming soon
• Liam Gallagher's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Jonny Greenwood Endorses Video Comparing Radiohead to Spongebob
• Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video
• Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman Releasing New Collab Album
• Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction
• Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders
• Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer
• The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album
• Bruno Mars Unplugs For 'That's What I Like' Performance
• Lady Gaga Shares Message of Kindness
• Yo Gotti Announces 'I Still Am' Album And Releases New Track
• Charles Billingsley Releasing It's Christmas Time Again This Week
• Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault
• Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting
• Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty
• Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott
• Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital
• Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.