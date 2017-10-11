Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Ascending Dawn's All In Now
10-11-2017
.
Ascending Dawn

Progressive metal band Ascending Dawn are preparing to release their new album "Coalesce" on December 1st and to celebrate we asked Marlain (Vox/Lyrics/Vocal Melodies) to tell us about the advance single "All In Now". Here is the story:

I remember the time we had phones that weren't an extension of our body. Where our sense of well being was not determined by how many likes we had received. I recognise this feeling after a post has gone up and I am picking up my phone every minute to see if anyone has found the post or the pic inspiring, meaningful, funny...I feel the addiction take hold. I beg for real relationships where the other persons voice is audible, where they are tangible and the emotions are real.'

ALL IN NOW was written after I had a personal fight with social media. Where I couldn't sleep because I thought no-one liked me. How ridiculous right?! Who gives a sh*t if you only get 50 likes on your photo!!! How shallow can I be? As a person who doesn't have many close friends because of having been brought up as a child in many countries, and having continued the trend way into adulthood, where moving home was moving countries, out of sight became out of mind. This interconnectivity that was available to me because of social media was incredible at first because I got a chance to see how my childhood friends had grown in an instant and those friends across oceans were suddenly alive and well on my phone. But then it just wasn't enough, I didn't feel whole. I constantly craved for connection. So I guess ALL IN NOW was my plea to the world to keep ourselves open to each other. And not think that social media is enough to actually keep us connected.

Prog based, non conforming, harder music is not for everyone. But I found that the complexity and heaviness took me out of myself and gave me a reason to write about a situation like the one above in an soft and abstract way. With melody and lyric holding long straight notes over harmonies writing with the Ascending Dawn project was an outlet for so much of what I felt going on around me. I could be express it without sounding stupid. Maybe it is in the complexity of the music that reflects how layered we are as humans.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Ascending Dawn Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ascending Dawn T-shirts and Posters

More Ascending Dawn News

