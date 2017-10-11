Terror Universal's Album Features Disturbed, Fear Factory Stars

Terror Universal features current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head and they recently inked a deal with Minus Head Records to release their full length debut album.

The record will include special guest appearances from Terror Universal are thrilled to feature the talents of guest bassists John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, ex-Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X).

John Moyer had this to say about his appearance, "My thanks to Terror Universal for allowing me to play bass on their stellar song "Spines". Great song from a great band!"



Tony Campos offered these comments, "Had a blast playing on the track "Dead On Arrival". Really cool tune. Heavy, grooving riffs. Great hook. Looking forward to what else Terror Universal does."



Terror Universal's added, "I am beyond f-cking excited to be releasing our debut full length Make Them Bleed to all you sick f-cks! This album is full of metal crushing grooves!"