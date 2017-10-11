The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

No stranger to Yuletide musical offerings over their career - this being their seventh, the disc features many timeless holiday classics such as "Away In A Manger" and "Joy To The World," with a few new songs thrown in for good measure. New songs include the breathtaking "Come To The Manger" and the endearing "Rest In You Tonight."

Longtime tenor singer Joe Bonsall says that finding the right mix of the past and the present is a must. "First of all, we have to find songs we've never recorded before and that's always challenging. Because we've done so many Christmas albums over the years, there aren't a lot of classics left. Duane (Allen) works hard to find songs, whether it's for a regular project, a Gospel project or a Christmas project. We try to mix it up, and that's always been our goal."

A perennial road favorite, the Oaks remain on tour through the end of the year, kicking off their 28th annual holiday tour on November 14 in Branson, MO. The 2017 Christmas Celebration tour, which features several songs from the new album, will take the group to 25 cities and 18 states.

The Oak Ridge Boys On Tour:

Oct. 10 Mississippi State Fair - Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 11 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Oct. 12 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Oct. 13 Shawnee Bluff Vineyard - Eldon, Mo.

Oct. 20 Innovation Amphitheater - Winder, Ga.

Oct. 21 Alabama Theatre - North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oct. 26 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Oct. 27 French Lick Resort Casino - French Lick, Ind.

Oct. 31 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 01 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 02 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 03 Cherokee Casino - Roland, Okla.

Nov. 04 Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, Ill.

Nov. 07 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 08 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 09 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 11 The Colony Five Star Complex - The Colony, Texas

Nov. 14 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 15 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 16 The Mansion Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Nov. 17 Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, Ill.

Nov. 18 Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel - Tama, Iowa

Nov. 19 Independence Historical Museum & Arts Center - Independence, KS

Nov. 24 Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, Ill.

Nov. 25 Carson Center - Paducah, Ky.

Nov. 26 Stranahan Theater - Toledo, Ohio

Nov. 27 Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, N.J.

Nov. 29 Canton Palace Theatre - Canton, Ohio

Nov. 30 The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, Pa.

Dec. 01 Smoky Mountain Center for the Arts - Franklin, N.C.

Dec. 02 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - Renfro Valley, Ky.

Dec. 03 Niswonger Performing Arts Center - Greeneville, Tenn.

Dec. 06 Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 07 The Center for the Performing Arts - Carmel, Ind.

Dec. 08 Southern Kentucky Performing Arts - Bowling Green, Ky.

Dec. 09 Gold Strike Casino Millennium Theatre - Robinsville, Miss.

Dec. 13 Vern Riffe Center for the Arts- Portsmouth, Ohio

Dec. 14 FireKeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek, Mich.

Dec. 15 Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Red Wing, Minn.

Dec. 16 Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Dec. 17 Star Plaza Theatre - Merrillville, Ind.

Dec. 18 The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Dec. 19 Collins Center for the Arts - Orono, Maine

Dec. 20 The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, Conn.

Dec. 21 Luhrs Performing Arts Center - Shippensburg, Pa.

Dec. 22 The Capitol Center for the Arts - Concord, N.H.

Dec. 31 Rising Star Casino Resort - Rising Sun, Ind.