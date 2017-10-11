|
The Searchers 2-Disc Sire Era Compilation Coming soon
(Conqueroo) Omnivore have set a December 8th release date for a new 2-CD compilation from The Searchers. Entitled "Another Night: The Sire Recordings", the set will feature 29 tracks from the band's Sire era albums including B-sides and alternate mixes, plus one previously unissued track. During the British Invasion, there was another Liverpool band topping the charts worldwide. The Searchers had 11 Top 40 hits between 1963 and 1966 in the U.K., including three #1s with "Needles and Pins," "Sweets for My Sweet," and "Don't Throw Our Love Away." There were eight hits in the U.S. including a #3 cover of "Love Potion No. 9." By the end of the decade, the group's chart presence may have slowed down, but the Searchers didn't. They continued to hone their sound on the live circuit, adding a modern musical crunch to their incredible harmonies. After seeing the band perform, Sire Records head Seymour Stein offered them a home on his new wave flagship label (home of the Ramones, Talking Heads, Dead Boys, and soon, Pretenders). The Searchers returned in 1979 with a self-titled release, featuring originals and covers of tracks from Tom Petty, The Records, Bob Dylan, and the Mickey Jupp-penned "Switchboard Susan"-a concurrent hit for Nick Lowe. Produced by Pat Moran (Be Bop Deluxe, Dr. Feelgood, and Rush -yes, that Rush), it was a sonic powerhouse. That album was followed the next year by Love's Melodies (titled Play for Today in the U.K.), with Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads, Smithereens) joining Moran as co-producer. More originals, and more covers (Big Star, John Fogerty, and others), and another great album. Both records were released multiple times in different territories, with different track lists, B-sides, and mixes. They have been unavailable for the past decade. Another Night: The Sire Recordings 1979-1981 straightens out all those matters by compiling everything onto one 2-CD set. The collection, to be released on Omnivore Recordings on December 8, 2017, features 29 tracks, including a previously unissued cover of John Hiatt's "Ambulance Chaser." Packaging contains album cover artwork from the different territories, and an essay from Scott Schinder, with new interviews from the band's Mike Pender, John McNally, and Frank Allen. According to Schinder's liner notes, "[The Sire recordings] re-introduced the Merseybeat stalwarts into a marketplace in which they sounded wholly contemporary without drastically altering the style that had originally put them on the map a decade and a half earlier. Against the odds, The Searchers managed to make new music that enhanced and expanded their beloved body of work, and the band's Sire-era work retains a place of honor in the hearts of the group's admirers."
Both records were released multiple times in different territories, with different track lists, B-sides, and mixes. They have been unavailable for the past decade. Another Night: The Sire Recordings 1979-1981 straightens out all those matters by compiling everything onto one 2-CD set. The collection, to be released on Omnivore Recordings on December 8, 2017, features 29 tracks, including a previously unissued cover of John Hiatt's "Ambulance Chaser."
Packaging contains album cover artwork from the different territories, and an essay from Scott Schinder, with new interviews from the band's Mike Pender, John McNally, and Frank Allen.
According to Schinder's liner notes, "[The Sire recordings] re-introduced the Merseybeat stalwarts into a marketplace in which they sounded wholly contemporary without drastically altering the style that had originally put them on the map a decade and a half earlier. Against the odds, The Searchers managed to make new music that enhanced and expanded their beloved body of work, and the band's Sire-era work retains a place of honor in the hearts of the group's admirers."
DISC ONE:
5. Lost In Your Eyes
10. Love's Gonna Be Strong
3. She Made A Fool Of You
7. Love's Melody
9. Radio Romance
11. September Gurls
BONUS TRACKS:
14. Changing
