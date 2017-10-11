Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman Releasing New Collab Album
10-11-2017
.
Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman have announced that their new collaborative album entitled "PICKIN'" will be released in stores and at all digital retailers on November 3rd.

We were sent the following details: This marks the first recorded collaboration between these two musical titans and arrives on Grisman's own Acoustic Disc record label.

Known for his virtuosic fretwork, fiery fingerpicking, and airtight songcraft, Emmanuel continually shreds through boundaries with his acoustic guitar on these 12 new songs. Not only does PICKIN' reflect his signature classical, Americana, folk, and roots stylings, but it also artfully merges jazz rhythms, jamming, and unpredictability in the mix. Among many standouts, his playing seamlessly entwines with Grisman's mandolin during the first single "Tipsy Gypsy" as nimble picking converges on hypnotic hummable melodies. Meanwhile, "Cinderella's Fella" swings from a brusque and galloping opening into a passionate and poignant pastiche of harmonious technicality.

Pickin' Tracklisting:
"Zorro's Last Ride"
"Cinderella's Fella"
"CGP & Dawg"
"Farm & Fun Time"
"Newly Wedding"
"Sweet Georgia Brown"
"Standing Rock"
"Dawg's Waltz"
"Tipsy Gypsy"
"Tracy's Tune"
"Port Townsend Blues"
"Waltzing Matilda"

Tommy Emmanuel Music
