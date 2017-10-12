|
Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online
(Radio.com) Beck will release his new album Colors on Friday, so to grease the promotional wheels in the UK he performed a pair of songs Tuesday night (Oct. 10) on the music and talk show Later… With Jools Holland. He started with the new cut "Up All Night," and then launched into the 1996 classic "Devil's Haircut." Dressed in a black shirt with white polka-dots, a black leather jacket and black hat. Beck confidently paced the stage, gestured with his arms and lifted his mic to the sky as he sang the chorus. Watch Beck perform "Up All Night" and "Devil's Haircut" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
