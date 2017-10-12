Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'
10-12-2017
.
Cardi B

(Radio.com) Cardi B brought a high energy performance of her hit single "Bodak Yellow" during her appearance at Tuesday night's (Oct. 10) BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In addition to performing, the rapper twon awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, Best New Artist and the Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style).

Check out Cardi's performance, which contains explicit language, and see the full list of winners from Tuesday night's show here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

