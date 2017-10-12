Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

"I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year and the last thing he said to me was, 'I hope we get an opportunity to do this again,'" Stapleton explained to the crowd before playing his somber reworking of the tune.

"And I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad that I won't get to." Watch fan footage of Chris Stapleton's live take on "Learning to Fly" here.