Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'
10-12-2017
.
Tom Petty

(Radio.com) As artist tributes to the late rock legend Tom Petty continue to pour in, country star Chris Stapleton has added his own into the mix. Stapleton was performing in Moline, IL, last week (Oct. 5) when he rolled out a version of Petty's 1991 hit, "Learning to Fly."

"I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year and the last thing he said to me was, 'I hope we get an opportunity to do this again,'" Stapleton explained to the crowd before playing his somber reworking of the tune.

"And I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad that I won't get to." Watch fan footage of Chris Stapleton's live take on "Learning to Fly" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tom Petty Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tom Petty T-shirts and Posters

More Tom Petty News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

Tom Petty Has Five Albums Return To Charts Following Death

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Coldplay Cover Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck

Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online


More Stories for Tom Petty

Tom Petty Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message- Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion- more

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie

The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir

Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'

David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online

Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'

Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App

Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL

Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'

Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas

Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'

Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction

Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.