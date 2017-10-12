|
Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans
.
(hennemusic) Foreigner will launch "Jukebox Hero: The Musical" in the summer of 2018. Produced by Annerin Theatricals, the project is billed as "a coming of age saga written to the music of Foreigner" and is based on the screenplay written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais ("The Commitments", "Across The Universe" and "The Tracey Ullman TV Show"). "Jukebox Hero" is set in Blaydon, PA, a rust-belt town dependent on one main industry. The story starts with the closure of its biggest factory and the plight of its now unemployed workforce. The town seeks the help of Blaydon's most famous son, music superstar Ryan, but returning to Blaydon doesn't just mean revisiting a town where he's become a stranger; it means confronting the ghosts of his past. As part of Foreigner's ongoing 40th anniversary celebration, the musical will feature the band's 16 Top 30 hit songs, including "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded" and more. "Jukebox Hero: The Musical" will premiere in Calgary, AB on August 10 - 12, 2018 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium before playing Edmonton, AB on August 16 - 19, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. "I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. "I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the world premiere of our brand-new musical, Jukebox Hero, in 2018." Read more here.
"Jukebox Hero" is set in Blaydon, PA, a rust-belt town dependent on one main industry. The story starts with the closure of its biggest factory and the plight of its now unemployed workforce. The town seeks the help of Blaydon's most famous son, music superstar Ryan, but returning to Blaydon doesn't just mean revisiting a town where he's become a stranger; it means confronting the ghosts of his past.
As part of Foreigner's ongoing 40th anniversary celebration, the musical will feature the band's 16 Top 30 hit songs, including "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded" and more.
"Jukebox Hero: The Musical" will premiere in Calgary, AB on August 10 - 12, 2018 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium before playing Edmonton, AB on August 16 - 19, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. "I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.
"I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the world premiere of our brand-new musical, Jukebox Hero, in 2018." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans
• Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'
• Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie
• The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir
• Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package
• Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'
• David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3
• Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'
• Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online
• Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title
• Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message
• Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App
• Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online
• Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'
• Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL
• Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'
• Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson
• Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas
• Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'
• Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl
• Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film
• Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction
• Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders
• Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer
• The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.