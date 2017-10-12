Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans
10-12-2017
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner will launch "Jukebox Hero: The Musical" in the summer of 2018. Produced by Annerin Theatricals, the project is billed as "a coming of age saga written to the music of Foreigner" and is based on the screenplay written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais ("The Commitments", "Across The Universe" and "The Tracey Ullman TV Show").

"Jukebox Hero" is set in Blaydon, PA, a rust-belt town dependent on one main industry. The story starts with the closure of its biggest factory and the plight of its now unemployed workforce. The town seeks the help of Blaydon's most famous son, music superstar Ryan, but returning to Blaydon doesn't just mean revisiting a town where he's become a stranger; it means confronting the ghosts of his past.

As part of Foreigner's ongoing 40th anniversary celebration, the musical will feature the band's 16 Top 30 hit songs, including "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded" and more.

"Jukebox Hero: The Musical" will premiere in Calgary, AB on August 10 - 12, 2018 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium before playing Edmonton, AB on August 16 - 19, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. "I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.

"I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the world premiere of our brand-new musical, Jukebox Hero, in 2018." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foreigner Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Foreigner Celebrating Anniversary With 40 Track Release


More Stories for Foreigner

Foreigner Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message- Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion- more

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie

The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir

Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'

David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online

Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'

Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App

Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL

Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'

Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas

Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'

Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction

Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.