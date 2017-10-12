Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

"A lot of people say it," Gallagher said of the phrase that has become his signature sign off on Twitter. "I've been the one that kind of says it more than anyone else. John Lennon used to wear these t-shirts with 'You Are Here' [on them].

"I've always liked that. It reminds me of 'As You Were,' 'Be Here Now,' it's got that kind of thing," he adds, throwing in a reference to Oasis' 1997 album, Be Here Now. Read more here.