Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

In promoting the album, Noel promised that the new album would be "a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record" and the first single - featuring Paul Weller on organ - definitely checks all of those boxes. Certainly bigger and more exuberant than anything Gallagher's ever done before - either with Oasis or with his High Flying Birds band, 'Holy Mountain' is a stomping anthemic rocker.

According to a statement from Gallagher,' Holy Mountain' "was one of the first things [producer David Holmes] and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single". Read more here.