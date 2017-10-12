|
Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'
.
(Gibson) It's a huge month for the Gallagher brothers. Younger brother Liam just released his debut solo album to much acclaim and now the elder Gallagher, Noel, has just released 'Holy Mountain', the raucous first single off his upcoming album Who Built The Moon. In promoting the album, Noel promised that the new album would be "a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record" and the first single - featuring Paul Weller on organ - definitely checks all of those boxes. Certainly bigger and more exuberant than anything Gallagher's ever done before - either with Oasis or with his High Flying Birds band, 'Holy Mountain' is a stomping anthemic rocker. According to a statement from Gallagher,' Holy Mountain' "was one of the first things [producer David Holmes] and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single". Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
