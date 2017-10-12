Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video
10-12-2017
.
Pierce The Veil

(Radio.com) Pierce The Veil have released a music video for "Today I Saw The Whole World" which their frontman reveals has an inspiration from the classic videos of the 1990s.

"I grew up watching massive amounts of MTV music videos throughout the 90's," said lead singer Vic Fuentes in a prepared statement. "I would record all of my favorites on VHS tape, watching them over and over until the tape wore out."

"Our new video was inspired by some of these artists that I loved back then like the Beastie Boys, Cypress Hill and Marilyn Manson," he continued. "We wanted to use this 90's look to visually express the lyrics and fury inside of the song." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pierce The Veil Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pierce The Veil T-shirts and Posters

More Pierce The Veil News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

Pierce The Veil And Sum 41 Announce Spring Tour

Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Pierce The Veil Release 'Dive In' Video

Pierce the Veil Brave a Haunted Hotel in 'Circles' Video

Pierce The Veil Announce The Made to Destroy Tour

Pierce The Veil Announce Q&A Webcast Event

Pierce The Veil Frontman Struggled To Find Inspiration

Pierce The Veil Streaming Song Inspired By Paris Terror Attacks


More Stories for Pierce The Veil

Pierce The Veil Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message- Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion- more

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie

The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir

Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'

David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online

Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'

Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App

Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL

Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'

Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas

Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'

Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction

Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.