Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

"I grew up watching massive amounts of MTV music videos throughout the 90's," said lead singer Vic Fuentes in a prepared statement. "I would record all of my favorites on VHS tape, watching them over and over until the tape wore out."

"Our new video was inspired by some of these artists that I loved back then like the Beastie Boys, Cypress Hill and Marilyn Manson," he continued. "We wanted to use this 90's look to visually express the lyrics and fury inside of the song." Watch the video here.