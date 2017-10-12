|
Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'
.
(Radio.com) Sam Smith continues to tease fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on his upcoming new album, The Thrill of It All, which will be released on November 3. On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Smith shared a new behind-the-scenes trailer for the album, featuring scenes of the singer hard at work creating the long-awaited release. The clip shows a studio packed with musicians, producers, fellow vocalists and even a string section. It also features Smith singing along with a full choir while recording his current hit, "Too Good at Goodbyes." Check out Sam's album trailer here.
