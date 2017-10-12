|
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL
.
(Radio.com) If anyone could afford such an extravagant purchase, it's Diddy. During a small tweet storm Tues night (Oct. 10), Sean "Diddy" Combs went in on the state of the NFL, ultimately declaring that he wants to buy it. Combs initiated the conversation by retweeting CNN political correspondent Keith Boykins statement about the inherent power of the NFL's black players with the comment, "#Facts." "I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan." "Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!," the hip-hop mogul continued. Combs ended his stream of football-related tweets with a bold, all-caps statement: "SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!" See all the tweets here.
Combs initiated the conversation by retweeting CNN political correspondent Keith Boykins statement about the inherent power of the NFL's black players with the comment, "#Facts." "I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan."
"Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!," the hip-hop mogul continued.
Combs ended his stream of football-related tweets with a bold, all-caps statement: "SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!" See all the tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans
• Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'
• Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie
• The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir
• Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package
• Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'
• David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3
• Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'
• Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online
• Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title
• Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message
• Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App
• Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online
• Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'
• Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL
• Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'
• Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson
• Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas
• Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'
• Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl
• Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film
• Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction
• Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders
• Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer
• The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.