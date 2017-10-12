Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL

Combs initiated the conversation by retweeting CNN political correspondent Keith Boykins statement about the inherent power of the NFL's black players with the comment, "#Facts." "I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan."

"Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!," the hip-hop mogul continued.

Combs ended his stream of football-related tweets with a bold, all-caps statement: "SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!" See all the tweets here.