Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie
10-12-2017
Bigfoot

Hard rockers Bigfoot are releasing their self-titled debut album this Friday (Oct 13th). To celebrate we asked guitarist Sam Millar to tell us about the song "Tell Me a Lie". Here is the story:

Our latest single 'Tell Me a Lie' was written musically before any lyrics or vocal melody were introduced which is strange as we usually have a chorus idea or something vocally to work with before anything starts. Musically we were very influenced by the likes of Extreme, Aerosmith and a lot of those groovy rock bands.

We had this energetic track and we just knew it had to be about partying or something along those lines because that's how the song felt. So myself and Tom got together to write some lyrics and it ended up taking a slightly different turn to what we had expected and lyrically not the most upbeat and happy subject.

Basically the song is about self destruction. Everyone has a friend or someone they know that always gets way too drunk and doesn't know when to call it a night and turn in, so that's what we ended up writing the track about. 'Tell Me a Lie' as a lyric refers to the person lying to themselves that they're too drunk and need to slow down. Ok.... It's about ourselves. We never learn.

All in all it's a pretty tongue in cheek track with lots of little hooks and loads of energy that we all had loads of fun writing and recording and we can't wait to add it to our live set.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

