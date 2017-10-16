Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beyonce Celebrates '03 Bonnie And Clyde' Anniversary
10-16-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Beyonce took to Instagram early last week to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her hit track "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" with then boyfriend, now husband, JAY-Z.

The track was originally featured on Jay's 2002 album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse and was released ahead of the album's street date on October 10.

"I can't believe it's been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde You ready? Lets go get em," Bey captioned in a series of photos and clips from the iconic Chris Robinson directed music video. Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Beyonce Celebrates '03 Bonnie And Clyde' Anniversary

