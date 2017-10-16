Daya Streaming Brand 'New' Track

"I'm missing you, I'm missing you," Daya sings on the hook. "What the hell did I do? Did I do? Messing with someone new, thinking I wanted to, turns out I don't want new, I want you."

"'New' really is the start of something new. It's a sharper, more direct perspective coming from me. No more talking in circles around my feelings. It's honest, it's raw, and it's emotionally intense," Daya said in a prepared statement. "I want it to be something people can cry to or scream out or dance sporadically to. Mainly, something that wakes them from a certain numbness and forces them to feel."

The song is the first new music from the singer (aka Grace Martine Tandon) since her 2016 debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty. Check out Daya's latest, which contains explicit language, here.