George Strait Special Message To Terminally Ill Young Fan

Bella, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other medical conditions, recently found out from doctors that she had just weeks to live. Her family and the singer are all praying for a miracle.

"I just wanted you to know that I'm thinking about you and I'm praying for you. I hope you get better really really soon," Strait shared. Bella loves George Strait so much that she listens to his music every night before bed. Read more here.