Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition
10-16-2017
Guns N' Roses

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Buckethead revealed in a recent interview that he has been diagnosed with a chronic heart arrhythmia and was told by doctors that he almost had a stroke.

Buckethead (birth name Brian Patrick Carroll), who was a member of the band from the 2000 through 2004, revealed that he has medical condition during an interview with the Coming Alive podcast.

He told them, "It's been doing it for a long time, but recently it just really kicked up and became really intense. I really didn't know what was going on. I just tried to deal with it, and let it do what it did, and eventually it would stop

"But it got really intense so I went to the doctor and they said: 'You're on the verge of having a stroke.' I'm like, 'Wow,' because I felt so good prior to having it. I was doing pretty well and everything."

