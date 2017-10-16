Kehlani Releases Video For New Single 'Touch'

"You in my bone/ Your kisses feel like home/ With you, I never rush/ This ain't no stupid crush," Kehlani sings on the sensual electronic track. The video features a man and a woman in spooky costumes who meet at a street fair and things get physical in the club.

Billboard reports that the video coincides with a Budweiser campaign to "bring the Halloween spirit to individuals all over the world." Watch the video for "Touch" here.