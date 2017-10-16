Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood Lead Opry Breast Cancer Benefit

The legendary Nashville venue is teaming with local nonprofit Women Rock for the Cure for the show, which is set for Oct. 24. Ballerini tops the bill and is expected to bring out some special guests during her set.

Yearwood will also perform and is set to present the honorary "survivor of the night," selected by Women Rock for the Cure. Other acts slated to appear include LANco (making the band's Opry debut), Runaway June, Easton Corbin and more to be announced. Read more here.