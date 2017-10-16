Lil Uzi Vert Releases 15 Cartoon Videos for 'Luv is Rage 2' Album

10-16-2017

.

(Radio.com) Lil Uzi Vert fans are in for quite the animated treat. The rapper has shared no less than 15 new cartoon videos, one for almost every track on his most recent release, Luv is Rage 2. The only song not to get the animation treatment is his biggest hit, "XO Tour Llif3."The surreal and often abstract videos (he calls them "official visualizers") are a visual treat, so dig into the playlist, which contains explicit lyrics, here.

