|
Singled Out: Operus' Cenotaph
.
Toronto's symphonic metalers Operus just released their new album "Cenotaph" and to celebrate we asked Wojciech Sokolowski to tell us about the title track. Here is the story: The title track "Cenotaph" is essentially a tale of tales. The lyrics put focus on commemorating authors and poets who have not reaped the fruits of their labour, all the Men and Women behind unmarked literature. As sands of time turn tales into legends and legends into myths, writers describing worlds of their depiction fade away in a parallel fashion. It is the hope that with this song people will at the very least pause, dive a little deeper, perhaps get taken back to the stories they might have been told as children and let nostalgia take them away. The name "Cenotaph" meaning an empty tomb, frequently a monument erected in the honour of a person or group of people who have performed acts of importance was in this case taken from a statue in Budapest located opposite of Vajdahunyad Castle, Anonymous, the unknown chronicler at the court of King BÃ©la III. We would like to believe that the music which accompanies these lyrics provoke imagination and paint images in the thoughts of the listener, much like the quills of all those writers have in the minds of the reader for many centuries. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
The title track "Cenotaph" is essentially a tale of tales. The lyrics put focus on commemorating authors and poets who have not reaped the fruits of their labour, all the Men and Women behind unmarked literature. As sands of time turn tales into legends and legends into myths, writers describing worlds of their depiction fade away in a parallel fashion. It is the hope that with this song people will at the very least pause, dive a little deeper, perhaps get taken back to the stories they might have been told as children and let nostalgia take them away. The name "Cenotaph" meaning an empty tomb, frequently a monument erected in the honour of a person or group of people who have performed acts of importance was in this case taken from a statue in Budapest located opposite of Vajdahunyad Castle, Anonymous, the unknown chronicler at the court of King BÃ©la III. We would like to believe that the music which accompanies these lyrics provoke imagination and paint images in the thoughts of the listener, much like the quills of all those writers have in the minds of the reader for many centuries.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.