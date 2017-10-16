Singled Out: Operus' Cenotaph

The title track "Cenotaph" is essentially a tale of tales. The lyrics put focus on commemorating authors and poets who have not reaped the fruits of their labour, all the Men and Women behind unmarked literature. As sands of time turn tales into legends and legends into myths, writers describing worlds of their depiction fade away in a parallel fashion. It is the hope that with this song people will at the very least pause, dive a little deeper, perhaps get taken back to the stories they might have been told as children and let nostalgia take them away. The name "Cenotaph" meaning an empty tomb, frequently a monument erected in the honour of a person or group of people who have performed acts of importance was in this case taken from a statue in Budapest located opposite of Vajdahunyad Castle, Anonymous, the unknown chronicler at the court of King BÃ©la III. We would like to believe that the music which accompanies these lyrics provoke imagination and paint images in the thoughts of the listener, much like the quills of all those writers have in the minds of the reader for many centuries.

