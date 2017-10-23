Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book

The project sees Ian telling his craziest rock stories as he shares tales of humor, excess, fun, debauchery, food, booze, and mayhem from his many years on the road.

Fans will also learn of the Anthrax co-founder's encounters with fellow rockers like David Lee Roth, Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell, Slayer, and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, among others.

"Access All Areas" follow's Ian's 2014 memoir, "I'm The Man: The Official Story Of Anthrax", which detailed Ian's life growing up in Queens, NY, discovering rock and roll, and forming the thrash metal pioneers in 1981.

The guitarist also shared his history on a series of "Speaking Words" club tours that led to the 2014 DVD release, "Swearing Words In Glasgow." Read more here.