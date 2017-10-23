|
Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
.
(Radio.com) Darius Rucker returns with his fifth country album, When Was the Last Time, and he switched gears this time around. Working with producer Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban) for the first time, the country crooner says the laid-back producer helped to craft his latest album into his ideal vision. "I think having a new producer doing things a little differently is really the story of this album," Rucker says. "Even with the Hootie and the Blowfish records, we worked with Don Gehman on almost every record, so I'm used to having that comfort of working with the same producer. And I loved working with Frank Rogers on my previous (solo) records; he's my brother, and I'm sure we'll work together again. But we did such a change-up with this. I knew I liked Ross's sound from the records he'd done with Dierks and some other people and when I met him, I instantly took to him and thought, 'I want some of this kid's energy.' That kid is never not laughing. He's also a friggin' genius with the equipment and coming up with things that really make the record." Rucker says this time around the album's vocals were done in a new way thanks to Copperman, who suggested he sing each song a couple times and if it felt good the track was done. "This was as far as you could get from any kind of tedious thing," Rucker confesses. "It was really three days, altogether, of recording music. One time, Ross came into Charleston to work, and we had planned five days to do six songs' and we did all six in one day. I was like, 'Wow, okay!'" The singer describes the album as being more upbeat and current radio single "For the First Time" is just one example. The song asks, "When was the last time you did something for the first time? Let yourself go, baby, follow that feeling -- maybe something new is what you're needing." "You say you never danced to a dashboard singing R.E.M. under summer stars / Never leaned back on a jet black Chevy blowing smoke rings in the dark," Rucker sings. "Derrick George brought me part of a chorus that already had that line about R.E.M. We played so much R.E.M. in the day, so when I heard that, I said, 'Dude, I love it -- let's write this,'" he recalls. Read more here.
"I think having a new producer doing things a little differently is really the story of this album," Rucker says. "Even with the Hootie and the Blowfish records, we worked with Don Gehman on almost every record, so I'm used to having that comfort of working with the same producer. And I loved working with Frank Rogers on my previous (solo) records; he's my brother, and I'm sure we'll work together again. But we did such a change-up with this. I knew I liked Ross's sound from the records he'd done with Dierks and some other people and when I met him, I instantly took to him and thought, 'I want some of this kid's energy.' That kid is never not laughing. He's also a friggin' genius with the equipment and coming up with things that really make the record."
Rucker says this time around the album's vocals were done in a new way thanks to Copperman, who suggested he sing each song a couple times and if it felt good the track was done.
"This was as far as you could get from any kind of tedious thing," Rucker confesses. "It was really three days, altogether, of recording music. One time, Ross came into Charleston to work, and we had planned five days to do six songs' and we did all six in one day. I was like, 'Wow, okay!'"
The singer describes the album as being more upbeat and current radio single "For the First Time" is just one example. The song asks, "When was the last time you did something for the first time? Let yourself go, baby, follow that feeling -- maybe something new is what you're needing."
"You say you never danced to a dashboard singing R.E.M. under summer stars / Never leaned back on a jet black Chevy blowing smoke rings in the dark," Rucker sings.
"Derrick George brought me part of a chorus that already had that line about R.E.M. We played so much R.E.M. in the day, so when I heard that, I said, 'Dude, I love it -- let's write this,'" he recalls. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50
• Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49
• Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
• Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk
• Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel
• Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims
• Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb
• Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
• John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue
• Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book
• Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video
• Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus
• Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'
• Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
• Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'
• Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'
• RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks
• Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'
• Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'
• Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape
• The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'
• Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.