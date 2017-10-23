|
Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency
.
The Foo Fighters announced on Sunday night that they have been posted to postponed two additional tour dates this week, after pushing back a show this weekend at the last minute due to a "family emergency". The group was forced to push back Saturday (October 21st) night's show in Lexington, KY a few hours before hitting the stage and have rescheduled that concert for May 1st. On Sunday they revealed that two more dates this week have been postponed due to the family emergency. We were sent the following details: "Due to family emergency, Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Monday, October 23rd in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. Information on the new date will be announced shortly. "Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Tuesday October 24th in Memphis at Fed Ex Forum has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 3rd 2018.All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new dates. "If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at the point of purchase. Foo Fighters apologize for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing fans at the new dates. For more information on the MEMPHIS date call the FEDEX Forum Box Office at 901-205-2640 or TICKETMASTER 1-800-745-3000"
The group was forced to push back Saturday (October 21st) night's show in Lexington, KY a few hours before hitting the stage and have rescheduled that concert for May 1st.
On Sunday they revealed that two more dates this week have been postponed due to the family emergency. We were sent the following details: "Due to family emergency, Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Monday, October 23rd in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. Information on the new date will be announced shortly.
"Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Tuesday October 24th in Memphis at Fed Ex Forum has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 3rd 2018.All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new dates.
"If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at the point of purchase. Foo Fighters apologize for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing fans at the new dates. For more information on the MEMPHIS date call the FEDEX Forum Box Office at 901-205-2640 or TICKETMASTER 1-800-745-3000"
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50
• Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49
• Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
• Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk
• Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel
• Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims
• Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb
• Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
• John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue
• Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book
• Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video
• Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus
• Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'
• Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
• Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'
• Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'
• RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks
• Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'
• Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'
• Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape
• The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'
• Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.