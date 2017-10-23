Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

The jolly and upbeat track has elements of the classic Motown sound in its joyful holiday melodies. "Christmas Eve" accompanies Clarkson's upcoming children's book, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, set for release on Oct. 24.

It's the follow-up to the singer's first book for kids, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. Check out an online stream of Kelly's new song "Christmas Eve" here.