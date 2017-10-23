Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'

The poppy new tune addresses what happened after the singer ended a relationship and rediscovered her independence and self-empowerment. In the chorus, Ballerini lets loose and expresses just how she feels when she finds realizes she can once again do all the things she couldn't do when she had a significant other.

"I thought I'd miss you (but I didn't)/ I thought it hurt me (but it didn't)/ I thought I'd miss you/ I thought I'd miss you/ But I miss me more/ I miss my own beat to my own snare drum/ I miss my own sheets in the bed I'm made of/ I forgot I had dreams, I forgot I had wings, forgot who was before I ever kissed you/ Yeah, I thought I'd miss you, but I miss me more." Stream the new song here.