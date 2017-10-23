Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Produced by Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen, the set is named after a track from the German rockers' 1977 album, "Taken By Force", demonstrating the band's commitment to the art of the ballad.

"Throughout the decades," says guitarist Matthias Jabs, "our fans have been associating us with great ballads like 'Send Me An Angel,' 'Still Loving You,' and 'Holiday.' And that's very honorable."

"The meaning of a ballad always goes deep," explains singer Klaus Meine. "It's not surprising that a song like 'Wind of Change' is received euphorically in the US these days. The fans don't connect the song to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the iron curtain but rather to their current situation, the desire for change, and the hope for a world without nuclear threats and civil wars as well as the longing for peace.

"Nowadays, ballads are the pinnacle of rock music," he adds. "If they're well-written, they will go straight to the hearts of the fans."

"Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads" will be available via CD, 2LP, digital download and streaming services.