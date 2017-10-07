Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way (Week in Review)

.
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson decided to preview her forthcoming studio album, which will be entitled "Meaning of Life", in a most unique way: through the use of Snapchat filters.

Compiling the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, Clarkson sings a line from most of the tracks from the full-length, skipping songs that have already been released.

The singer uses a different filter for each song, so every preview features Clarkson with cat features or a bushy moustache and eyebrows, her voice altered into a high-pitched squeal or a low baritone growl. And it's pretty funny. Check out the clip - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

