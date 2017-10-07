Lauren Alaina Releases 'Doin' Fine' Video (Week in Review)

"When a really big life changing event takes place, you feel a flood of emotions," Lauren explained in a press statement. "Some days you cry. Some days you're angry and some days you're happy.

"It was really important to me to use the three and a half minutes of the video to share all of the emotions I felt while watching my parents go through a divorce, seeing my dad through rehab, and my adjusting to a new life in Nashville. Life is full of unpredictability, and so are we. It's okay to not be okay all of the time, but we have to get to a place where we are 'Doin' Fine.'" Watch the video - here.