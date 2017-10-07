Shawn Mendes Helps Raise Money For Mexico Earthquake Relief (Week in Review)

The pop star was in Mexico City when the earthquake hit, motivating him to get involved in the recovery efforts. "After seeing the impact of the damage firsthand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to raise funds," said Mendes explained in a press release.

"So we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to set up a way to help those affected by the earthquake." Mendes and his agency, AG Artists, jump-started the campaign with a $100,000 donation. Read more - here.