Billy Corgan Releases 'The Spaniards' Music Video (Week in Review)

The song is the latest taken from his forthcoming Rick Rubin produced solo album Ogilala, which is set for release on Oct. 13. The somber, acoustic ballad has touches of the Smashing Pumpkins famous 1995 full-length, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, with ornate flourishes augmenting the guitar melodies.

Directed by longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry, the video is comprised of scenes from Corgan's recently announced silent film set to the music of Ogilala, Pillbox. Watch the video - here.