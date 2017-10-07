Chris Young Releases New Track Called 'Hangin' On' (Week in Review)

"Hangin' On" is a straight-up love song with those flawless, melty vocals that we have come to expect from the Nashville Star winner. Young will perform a CBS Radio's Stars and Strings concert on Wednesday, November 15 at The Chicago Theatre.

The all-star lineup also features Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. A portion of the show's proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Check out the video - here.