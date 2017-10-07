|
Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide (Week in Review)
.
Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took a thoughtful and somber trip down memory lane during a new interview where he discussed recovering from the devastation of Kurt Cobain's suicide. "The Nirvana experience was such a whirlwind," he said during the wide-ranging interview with Hot Press. "It all happened so quickly - exploded without any warning. And then it just disappeared. Life had changed so much it was almost like you had to find something to hold onto so that you didn't get swept away. Once it was over, I couldn't imagine stepping on stage or sitting down at a drum stool and playing music anymore. It would just bring me back to the heartbreaking place of losing Kurt." He went to reveal how making music served as therapy, as songs he recorded in a random studio planted the seeds that would become the Foo Fighters. "I felt I had to do it - to exorcise something in my soul," he said of making the band's 1995 debut. "The intention of this band from day one has always been to keep the ball rolling: as musicians, as human beings, as friends. To feel like life keeps moving forward. We still feel like that every time we make a record - every time we step on stage. We feel like life is moving forward and that we're not looking back." Read more - here.
