Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem (Week in Review)

.
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Demi Lovato has been an open book about her struggles with body image, addiction and mental illness in her music, on social media and in interviews. On the eve of her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me, the singer sat down with NPR to discuss the themes and influences that inspired the record.

Lovato, who celebrated five years of sobriety in March, described the lowest point of her drinking. "Rock bottom hit me in a moment when I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning on my way to the airport," she said. "I actually threw up in the back of the car service, and I had a moment where I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is no longer glamorous. This is no longer a young person having fun with drinking and alcohol and experimentation. This is actually pathetic and sad.'"

While in treatment, Demi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Rather than keeping these personal challenges to herself, the singer decided to face them openly in the public eye. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

