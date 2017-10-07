Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem (Week in Review)

Lovato, who celebrated five years of sobriety in March, described the lowest point of her drinking. "Rock bottom hit me in a moment when I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning on my way to the airport," she said. "I actually threw up in the back of the car service, and I had a moment where I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is no longer glamorous. This is no longer a young person having fun with drinking and alcohol and experimentation. This is actually pathetic and sad.'"

While in treatment, Demi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Rather than keeping these personal challenges to herself, the singer decided to face them openly in the public eye. Read more - here.