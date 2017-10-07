Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Elton John Announces 'Diamonds' Compilation (Week in Review)

.
Elton John

Elton John Announces 'Diamonds' Compilation was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The classics never go out of style. Elton John is set to revisit his greatest hit with a robust new compilation, Diamonds, set for release on Nov. 10.

Diamonds will be available across multiple formats, including double-vinyl LP in a gatefold cover and a limited edition triple-disc box set loaded with extras, including a 72-page hardcover book, postcards, and additional songs deemed "personal favorites curated by Elton himself."

"We are at 50 years, and our relationship is healthier than it's ever been," John said in a press statement. "There have been times in our relationship when we've written with other people, but it still didn't stop the love. I love [loing time collaborator and lyricist] Bernie [Taupin] more than I've ever done and I think he probably feels the same way about me, because we've both led separate lives; we both write in separate rooms. We have an amazing respect and love for each other that's only grown."

"We still get a kick out of what we do; it's what we do - when we come together and write something, it still has that magical quality to it - it doesn't get any better than that," shared Taupin. "That feeling hasn't aged." Check out the full tracklisting for Diamonds - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

