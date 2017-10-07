"They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy," Knowles said of the recently arrive twins.

She added that Beyonce and Jay-Z's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy "prayed for them" before they were born. "She's doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited," Knowles told US Magazine.