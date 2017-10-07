Kelly Clarkson Discusses Taking Control of Her New Music (Week in Review)

"I don't think it's a secret there was a struggle there for a bit," she shared during the interview about her latest full-length, the first in 15 years not under contract with the RCA record label.

Clarkson landed on RCA as part of the prize for winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002. "Anytime there's like an arranged marriage scenario, in fairness to RCA they didn't pick me either," she conceded. "I just happened to be on the show."

"I listen to all these songs for the last 15 years, you can tell there's a suppressed individual in there," she added. Read more - here.