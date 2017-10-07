Lil Yachty Releases 'Lady in Yellow' Music Video (Week in Review)

"Lady in Yellow" appears on Yachty's debut studio album Teenage Emotions, which was released in May. The video is an homage to various ladies in yellow, with models perched on a yellow couch, riding a yellow bike and riding a yellow toy horse.

Some of the women are dressed in regal womenswear, while others are wearing athleisure getups, formal gowns and PVC pants. The effect is a celebration of diverse female personalities and beauty. Watch the video - here.