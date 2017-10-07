Details for his next release remain TBA--but "Butterfly Effect" is a nice amuse-bouche for fans while they await more new material. Quavo just performed a remix of "Butterfly Effect" during a Migos concert, putting his own spin on the hit. Footage from the show surfaced online and perhaps the remix will get an official release.

Travis hinted that a joint project with Quavo was in the making, but there's no news about its status, either. Watch Quavo's "Butterfly Effect" verse, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.