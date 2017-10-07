Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation (Week in Review)

.
Aerosmith

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has issued an updated on his health status following reports that he may have experienced a possible seizure that resulted in the cancellation of the final dates of the band's South American tour.

A story in The Boston Globe this past week indicated that the news outlet was told by a source close to the band that the 69-year-old suffered a seizure after the show that led him to return home immediately to seek medical treatment

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early," posted Tyler on his social media sites on September 30. "The band has never played better - just watch the hundred thousand people at Rock In Rio.

"I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.

"We've been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between… I guess it's true what they say... that life's a pisser when Eu're A Peein'..." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Aerosmith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Aerosmith T-shirts and Posters

More Aerosmith News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care

Aerosmith Star Confirms Band Working On New Music

Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction

Video Of Aerosmith Farewell Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans


More Stories for Aerosmith

Aerosmith Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane

Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video

Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.