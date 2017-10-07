Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation (Week in Review)

A story in The Boston Globe this past week indicated that the news outlet was told by a source close to the band that the 69-year-old suffered a seizure after the show that led him to return home immediately to seek medical treatment

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early," posted Tyler on his social media sites on September 30. "The band has never played better - just watch the hundred thousand people at Rock In Rio.

"I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.

"We've been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between… I guess it's true what they say... that life's a pisser when Eu're A Peein'..." Read more - here.