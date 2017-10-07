|
Stone Temple Pilots Unbox 25th Anniversary Core Reissue (Week in Review)
.
Stone Temple Pilots Unbox 25th Anniversary Core Reissue was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The surviving members of Stone Temple Pilots - bassist Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz - unbox the Super Deluxe Edition of the 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album, "Core", in a newly-released video. While reviewing the package, the three reminisce about their late frontman, Scott Weiland, who passed away in 2015 from an accidental overdose while on tour with his band. "This is a very telling photograph here," says Dean about an image of the band in a group hug featured in the set that sees Weiland looking directly at the camera. "Wow, it just breaks my heart that the guy who such a huge part of this is not here to celebrate it with us. We miss you, Scott." Limited to 15,000 copies worldwide, the 4CD/1DVD/1LP Super Deluxe Edition delivers a newly-remastered version of the original record, plus more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances. The set also features the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains a 5.1 Surround Sound Mix along with videos for the album's four singles: "Sex Type Thing", "Plush", "Wicked Garden" and "Creep." A 2CD Deluxe Version contains a newly-remastered version of the original album expanded with rare b-sides and previously unreleased demos, while a single disc remaster of the original album is available, as well. The packages have been issued 25 years to the day of the original record's release. Watch the video - here.
