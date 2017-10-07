Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist (Week in Review)

Swift kicked off the last Friday of September 2017 by releasing a new 70-song Spotify playlist, "Songs Taylor Loves," packed with an eclectic mix of music ranging from dreamy pop to heartfelt country to introspective hip-hop.

Reaction to the playlist was swift (no pun intended), with Maren Morris sharing a tweet of disbelief that she and boyfriend Ryan Hurd both made the cut. See Taylor Swift's new playlist - here.