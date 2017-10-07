Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour (Week in Review)

.
Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a series of North American tour dates for 2018, including their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The newly announced shows will largely take place in the South, with dates in Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Macon and Asheville, among others. This comes in addition to their already scheduled 2017 tour dates, which take them through the West Coast (plus a few dates in Boston) and their recently-announced Sunshine Music Festival in St. Petersburg and Boca Raton, Florida

The band begins its annual run at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 6. The band's second live album, Live from the Fox Oakland, charted at #39 in Spring 2017 and the last studio album, Let Me Get By, was voted Rock Blues Album Of The Year at the 2016 Blues Music Awards. See the dates - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tedeschi Trucks Band T-shirts and Posters

More Tedeschi Trucks Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Stream New Song 'Don't Know What It Means'

Derek Trucks Felt Liberated By End Of Allman Brothers Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce New Album 'Let Me Get By'

Bluesfest Announces 30 Free Shows

Tedeschi Trucks Band Release Live Video Of 'The Letter'

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Tour


More Stories for Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane

Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video

Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.