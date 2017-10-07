Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour (Week in Review)

The newly announced shows will largely take place in the South, with dates in Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Macon and Asheville, among others. This comes in addition to their already scheduled 2017 tour dates, which take them through the West Coast (plus a few dates in Boston) and their recently-announced Sunshine Music Festival in St. Petersburg and Boca Raton, Florida

The band begins its annual run at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 6. The band's second live album, Live from the Fox Oakland, charted at #39 in Spring 2017 and the last studio album, Let Me Get By, was voted Rock Blues Album Of The Year at the 2016 Blues Music Awards. See the dates - here.